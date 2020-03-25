Need An Oil Change Christchurch?

At Paul Kelly Auto Services, our General Vehicle Servicing covers a comprehensive range of maintenance services for your vehicle including an oil change. Christchurch customers can rest assured knowing your car is running efficiently and safely when you have your car regularly serviced with us.

Logbook Servicing

Our fully qualified mechanics will ensure that your scheduled Logbook Services are undertaken according to the manufacturer’s specifications to keep your car running in optimal condition, at a fraction of the dealer’s price. During a Logbook Service, we systematically check and/or replace fluids or components as per the manufacturer’s recommendation including an oil change. Christchurch customers can complete your Logbook Service with us which helps to maintain the warranty and extend the life of your car. We provide Logbook Servicing on all vehicles at affordable prices.

We recommend servicing your car every year or every 10,000 kms, whichever comes first.

Paul Kelly Service Centre is an Autosure approved provider which means we can keep your extended mechanical warranty valid and carry out any repairs while dealing with Autosure on your behalf.

Change oil

Change oil filter

Engine flush (run the engine for 20 minutes to clean out/drain the oil)

Replace SBW to ensure no leaks

Check and clean air filter (replace if necessary)

Check and clean pollen filter (replace if necessary)

Check the braking system

Check brake pads wear

Test brake fluid condition

Check all tyres for wear and reset pressures

Check transmission fluid and operation

Check all fluid levels and condition – e.g. anti-freeze, steering fluid

Check battery level percentage and apply terminal protection

Check windscreen washer levels

Check windscreen wipers condition and operation

Check wheel bearings

Retorque wheel nuts

Lubricate suspension

Lubricate steering joints and check for play

Scan for any fault codes, reset service light

Check cooling system

Check auto transmission/gearbox oil

Check power steering oil

Check diff oil levels

Warrant of Fitness (WoF)

A Warrant of Fitness (WoF) is a regular check to ensure your vehicle meets required safety standards. Vehicles first registered anywhere in the world on or after 1 January 2000 will need annual WoF inspections for their lifetime. For new vehicles, after an initial inspection, another WoF inspection won’t be required until the 3rd anniversary of their first registration.

We carry out independent WoFs in accordance with LTNZ requirements, ensuring your vehicle is legally compliant and safe for driving on the road.

The WoF inspection is a general safety check of the following aspects of your vehicle, but not limited to:

Tyre condition (including tread depth)

Brake operation

Structural condition (rust is not allowed in certain areas)

Lights

Glazing (ensuring your windscreen is safe)

Windscreen washers and wipers

Doors (ensuring they open and close safely)

Safety belts (must not be damaged or overly faded; buckles must work properly)

Airbags (if fitted)

Speedometer (must be working)

Steering and suspension (must be safe and secure)

Exhaust (there must be no leaks and the exhaust must not be smoky or louder than the original exhaust system)

Fuel system (there must be no leaks)

