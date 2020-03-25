Loading

    Need An Oil Change Christchurch?

    At Paul Kelly Auto Services, our General Vehicle Servicing covers a comprehensive range of maintenance services for your vehicle including an oil change. Christchurch customers can rest assured knowing your car is running efficiently and safely when you have your car regularly serviced with us.

    Logbook Servicing

    Our fully qualified mechanics will ensure that your scheduled Logbook Services are undertaken according to the manufacturer’s specifications to keep your car running in optimal condition, at a fraction of the dealer’s price. During a Logbook Service, we systematically check and/or replace fluids or components as per the manufacturer’s recommendation including an oil change. Christchurch customers can complete your Logbook Service with us which helps to maintain the warranty and extend the life of your car. We provide Logbook Servicing on all vehicles at affordable prices.

    We recommend servicing your car every year or every 10,000 kms, whichever comes first.

    Paul Kelly Service Centre is an Autosure approved provider which means we can keep your extended mechanical warranty valid and carry out any repairs while dealing with Autosure on your behalf.

    • Change oil
    • Change oil filter
    • Engine flush (run the engine for 20 minutes to clean out/drain the oil)
    • Replace SBW to ensure no leaks
    • Check and clean air filter (replace if necessary)
    • Check and clean pollen filter (replace if necessary)
    • Check the braking system
    • Check brake pads wear
    • Test brake fluid condition
    • Check all tyres for wear and reset pressures
    • Check transmission fluid and operation
    • Check all fluid levels and condition – e.g. anti-freeze, steering fluid
    • Check battery level percentage and apply terminal protection
    • Check windscreen washer levels
    • Check windscreen wipers condition and operation
    • Check wheel bearings
    • Retorque wheel nuts
    • Lubricate suspension
    • Lubricate steering joints and check for play
    • Scan for any fault codes, reset service light
    • Check cooling system
    • Check auto transmission/gearbox oil
    • Check power steering oil
    • Check diff oil levels
    Warrant of Fitness (WoF)

    A Warrant of Fitness (WoF) is a regular check to ensure your vehicle meets required safety standards. Vehicles first registered anywhere in the world on or after 1 January 2000 will need annual WoF inspections for their lifetime. For new vehicles, after an initial inspection, another WoF inspection won’t be required until the 3rd anniversary of their first registration.

    We carry out independent WoFs in accordance with LTNZ requirements, ensuring your vehicle is legally compliant and safe for driving on the road.

    The WoF inspection is a general safety check of the following aspects of your vehicle, but not limited to:

    • Tyre condition (including tread depth)
    • Brake operation
    • Structural condition (rust is not allowed in certain areas)
    • Lights
    • Glazing (ensuring your windscreen is safe)
    • Windscreen washers and wipers
    • Doors (ensuring they open and close safely)
    • Safety belts (must not be damaged or overly faded; buckles must work properly)
    • Airbags (if fitted)
    • Speedometer (must be working)
    • Steering and suspension (must be safe and secure)
    • Exhaust (there must be no leaks and the exhaust must not be smoky or louder than the original exhaust system)
    • Fuel system (there must be no leaks)

    Book Your Vehicle Service & Oil Change Christchurch

    If you are unsure about the best way to change your oil or which oil you should use for your vehicle, let Paul Kelly Auto Services take care of it separately or as part of our vehicle servicing package. You can help to keep your overall running costs down, simply by booking your vehicle in and letting us take care of it all for you. Take the guesswork out of your vehicle servicing and oil change Christchurch, call our team on (03) 377 0850 or book online.

